Just like your triceps and biceps, the heart is also a muscle. It may be weak or strong depending on your lifestyle. To make your heart healthy and strong, you need to exercise and follow a proper diet. Just walking for 20 minutes can also help. Regular exercise like supported shoulder stand helps in the burning of calories, calms the brain, relieves stress, strengthens shoulder, arms and back, controls blood pressure, strengthens the heart muscles, reduces bad cholesterol level and increases good cholesterol level. Supported shoulder stand can also reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. Studies have shown that impact of exercise increases when combined with a healthy diet. Healthy diet for heart refers to plenty of fruits, low-fat dairy, lots of protein, beans and healthy fats. Learn from this video how you can perform supported shoulder stand in the comforts of your home. Exercise and proper diet are the best way of improving your heart health. At the same time, you must also avoid smoking and alcohol.