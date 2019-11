Having any pet is known to boost human’s well-being and uplift the mood. This is the reason why experts suggest owning a pet to share a bond that’s unconditional and eternal. There have been studies which suggest that pets can help improve human’s mental health; even for those who are at the risk of having a mental illness. In fact, this bond goes to ancient times where kings and emperors have their loyal animals they trusted more than the people. Or even if you look at Indian mythology, almost every god and goddess has an animal known to their confidante. This relationship can be well witnessed today if you own a pet. More than that, these innocent souls bring with them good energy that benefits your health.

Recent studies have in fact shown that owning a dog may even help in preventing a heart attack. This is because pets keep you happy. Dr. Pam Montgomery-Fittz, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, tells how pets, in general, are boon for health. She explains how they mean comfort and companionship and become like a family member. Though, you might think you take care of your pets, Dr Pam explains that they give so much more in return and help owners to recover sooner from their health issues.