If there is one exercise we love to hate, its plank. This simple-looking exercise can provide so many benefits that we cannot just ignore this. While it may seem like a simple exercise, people often do it wrong. To perform a basic plank, all you need is your own body weight and enough space. An ideal plank workout is known to hit all major core muscles including transverse, straight, abdominal muscles and glutes. Engaging all muscles helps shed extra weight and strengthen the muscles for other workouts. Planks engages the core muscles without straining the spine. This reduces the risk of back and spinal injuries. It also improves posture and gives strength to back muscles to maintain a correct posture. This is especially good for people who sit for prolonged periods of time. Performing this exercise helps release tension and stress in stiff muscles. Here is a video that shows how to perform a plank properly, both on the floor and on the stability ball.