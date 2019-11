Leaky gut is a gut with damaged junctions that are unable to keep toxins and unwanted substances out of the gut. Technically, whatever a healthy intestine permit—nutrients, vitamins, amino acids, minerals and sugar—get into the bloodstream. In case of leaky gut, even the toxins and bacteria get into the blood stream. Leaky gut has been associated with food allergies often. It’s because the undigested food particles get into the bloodstream and body attacks it to get rid of it. This may cause some discomfort pretending to be a food allergy. In order to heal leaky gut, reactive foods are to be discontinued.

This is a challenging part as there’s no single food that’s can be reactive. Also, what’s reactive for one person might not be for other. To treat this, various brands have now come up with food allergy tests. These tests check around 1200 food items to find out what the person is allergic to. Also, these tests are not available in most of the clinics or at local level. Therefore, food allergy tests can be expensive.

Our expert Amanda McQuade Crawford from National Institute of Medical Herbalists, UK, gives a perfect solution to endear the condition. She suggests making a veggie smoothie that can help deal with leaky gut that may be causing or exacerbating an allergy. Amanda says that the cleansing juices can help speed up the process of tissue repair that’s causing leaky gut. This video can tell you all about the healthy recipes for these juices. Moreover, she explains why each ingredient that she uses works towards healing the gut lining.