Who doesn’t like eating sweet? But the fear of gaining weight or underlying disease like diabetes may stop you from doing so. But it’s difficult to control the temptation. The fact is there’s no better joy of eating sweet treats that are not just tasty but healthy too. Healthy dessert recipes are easy to make—natural ingredients work as a natural alternative to processed sugar and plant-based ingredients help to cut cholesterol. If you enjoy cooking and baking at home, our expert Chef and a Cookbook author, Kelly Keough got you covered.

Kelly Keough teaches how to make healthy, but actually yummier, chocolate cookies. Her cooking philosophy is to make sweets with whole grains and proteins so it’s not just a dessert but a whole meal. Imagine having a chocolate cookie that’s healthy, satiates your taste buds and also makes you feel fuller. What more do you want? She explains the use of ingredients in detail and the health benefits of using them. Kelly also suggests alternatives of unhealthy ingredients that are usually used while baking cookies like stevia for processed sugar, ground flax and chia seeds for wheat flour and more.