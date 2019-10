Menopause is a natural decline in the production of reproductive hormones. It usually happens after a woman reaches her 40s or 50s. Menopause is the time when a woman’s menstrual periods stop permanently and she can no longer get pregnant. According to Amanda McQuade Crawford, a registered herbalist of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists, there are seven interconnected symptoms and concerns associated with menopause.

The first concern is hot flashes and night sweat. The second is the increased risk of heart disease, followed by the risk of osteoporosis. Fourth is vaginal dryness and thinning of the vaginal walls., which may lead to infection in bladder. The fifth concern is an irregular menstrual cycle. The last two are painful and dragging concerns that a woman may face as the level of oestrogen falls.

By maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy food like green, leafy vegetables such as kale, collard greens and spinach, exercising regularly, drinking enough water and avoiding trigger foods like caffeine and alcohol, you can reduce symptoms affects.