Health boosting fun activities for the weekends | TheHealthSite.com

After a long, tedious week at work, you want to spend good time with your kids and spouse over the weekend and want it to be happening. Fair enough. If you are wondering how to make your family time fun and relaxing this Sunday, here are 10 ideas for you. Bonus: They come with health benefits too and boost life skills!

Painting: Try finger painting with your little ones. You can buy a small or medium-sized canvas designate a part of the wall for it. Painting comes with great mental health benefits. It can help you de-stress, ease anxiety and relax.

Baking: It is another fun and creative activity that you will love doing with your kids. Involve them in decorating the cakes and mixing the batter. Baking will help your little ones develop quite a few life skills. The creative part of this activity will boost their imagination too!

Freeze Dancing: Turn up the music at home and start dancing. Choose a track that all of you like. Once the music stops, everybody has to freeze in their positions. It will help in weight loss and increase flexibility.

DIY Projects: Turning an old plastic bottle into a plant pot can be an interesting activity. All you need to do is cut the plastic bottles in half and fill them with soil and seeds. This DIY project will help your child appreciate nature.

Swimming: Experts say swimming is a workout for the whole body. Go swimming with your family and kids. You can have swimming races or play pool volleyball.

Playing with pets: Play games like fetch or run behind them to catch them. Having fun time with your furry friend can be a great form of exercise and help in weight loss. It will also uplift your mood by releasing happy hormones.

Karaoke night: Arrange a karoke night at home. You can call in your and your kids’ friends as well. This can be a rewarding activity in more ways than one. Singing can will make you stress-free and it’ll give your lungs a workout too.

Team sport: Do you have a backyard? Play a game of badminton or volley ball together. These games offer a lot of fitness benefits liked strengthening bones and muscles. They also inculcate sportsmanship in your kids.

Treasure hunt: Make clues and hide them in the house for the kids to find the ‘treasure’. The treasure could be anything, from their favourite snacks to toys. This game involves understanding riddles and finding answers. So, it will sharpen cognitive faculties.

Star gazing: Go to the terrace with your family and arrange for a game which requires all of you to describe the stars in your own way. You can ask your kids to count the stars also. This activity will boost imagination and counting skills.