You can fight all your troubles, from acne to cancer, with the miracle beverage green tea. This is apparently one of the healthiest beverages in the world. Our tea expert, Jody Rudman, speaks on why green tea is so beneficial. According to her, it is rich in antioxidants like catechins and EKCG, which help prevent cell damage. The EKCG antioxidant is very powerful and researchers estimate that it is 25 to 100 times more potent than vitamins C and E.

Green tea contains more antioxidants than most green leafy vegetables and strawberries, which are often considered to be good sources of this nutrient. Antioxidants are linked with reducing the risk of heart disease by moderating high blood pressure. They can boost your immune system and protect it from dangerous viruses and harmful bacteria. But the biggest benefit of drinking green tea is that it helps fight off cancer. This disease is triggered when pollutants react with the receptors in the body and cause abnormal growth of cells. Green tea turns off those receptors and stops the process in mid-way.