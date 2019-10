Headache refers to the pain in your head that can be caused directly due a problem with the structures ( forebrain, midbrain, and hindbrain) in the head or it may be a symptom of an underlying disease. Many diseases can change the chemical activity in the brain and cause a headache. According to Amanda McQuade Crawford, a registered herbalist at the National Institute of Medical Herbalists, in order to find the cause of a headache, and therefore the treatment, there are some points that need to be analysed first. Location is one such point.

Types of headaches

There are mainly three different types of headaches base on their location.

With a tension headache (directly caused by over-activity of brain cells), there is a constant, dull ache on both sides of the head.

Migraine is a direct or primary headache, which usually shows up with a throbbing pain usually on one side of the head.

Cluster headaches can last for 15 minutes to 3 hours. This is also on one side of the head. The affected area could become red and swollen.

Treatment options

The most common way of treating this condition is pain relief medication and rest. However, there are alternative methods that you can use. Acupuncture, cognitive behavior therapy, herbal and nutritional health products, hypnosis and meditation could also help in treating your pain.