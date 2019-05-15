Happy Family Day: 10 things you should be doing together | TheHealthSite.com

In today’s time when all of us get extremely busy with our work, we tend to slip away from our family and loved ones without even realising. So, sometimes we need to be reminded of the importance of family time. Sometimes, we need that push to make special efforts to strengthen our ties with close ones even more. This is precisely the intention behind the International Day of Families which is celebrated on 15th May every year. United Nations (UN) started this global campaign way back in 1933. Every year, this UN observance day day focusses on a new theme and this year the theme is Families and Climate Action: Focus on SDG (Sustainable Development Goal) 13.

As we celebrate the International Day of Families today, here are a few activities that you can do together as a family. These activities include sharing the dining table, spending time in the kitchen, playing indoor and outdoor games, exercising, celebrating success, keeping gadgets at bay, gardening, following family traditions, contributing to the society and spending time with the elders. Starting from boosting confidence and cognitive abilities to keeping you fit and motivated, these activities do it all for you.