A good sleep is essential for maintaining health. Sleep is the time when the body rests, without which, one could face hormone issues, sudden change in mood and weight gain. Irregular sleep pattern could lead to sleep disorder such as sleep apnea, insomnia, snoring, sleep deprivation, and restless legs syndrome. According to Dr. Elliot Winestock, a human requires seven to nine hours of sleep at night. 30 years ago, the average sleep that a human got was eight hours, 10 years ago the average was seven hours and now the average is below six hours a night.

There are two different stages and types of sleep, depending on brain wave activity, eye movement, muscle activity and heart rhythm. These are–Rapid eye movement (REM) sleep and non-rapid eye movement (non-REM or NREM) sleep. REM sleep means the type of sleep, where the brain functions almost exactly as it does when you are awake. NREM sleep means the stage of sleep where there is reduction in metabolic activity, slowed breathing, and absence of dreaming. NREM sleep has five stages in itself and makes up for almost 75 per cent of our total sleep time.

So, in case you are not sleeping for the recommended duration, it is better to pack up from work early and go to bed on time.