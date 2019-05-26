Get back your sleep schedule over the weekend | TheHealthSite.com

According to a study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, sleeping in on the weekends can help you get your sleep cycle back on track if you slack on your snooze time during the week days. Here are some weekend tips that will give you better shut eye and reset your sleep cycle.

Weekend Sleep Tip #1

Start following a sleep pattern from this Sunday. Got to bed at a specific time and stick to it religiously for the rest of the week.

Weekend Sleep Tip #2

While it is tempting to sleep for longer in the morning over the weekend, don’t stretch it too much. Extending your snooze time by an hour may be fine.

Weekend Sleep Tip #3

Your brain is programmed to understand darkness as a cue that it is time to sleep. So when you plan to doze off, dim the room lights. Also, avoid using mobiles and other devices with blue light.

Weekend Sleep Tip #4

Don’t skip workouts on a Sunday. Exercise will help you sleep better and recharge you for a hectic Monday. So, Saturday is a better week off for your workout routine. However, avoid working out in the evening as it can cause sleep disruption.

Weekend Sleep Tip #5

Avoid eating big meals at night even if you are dining out at your favourite joint. Consuming high calories at night can disrupt your digestion and disrupt your shut eye time.

Weekend Sleep Tip #6

Sneaking in a power nap in the afternoon after lunch can give you an energy boost. Make sure that you don’t doze off for too long as it can affect your nigh time sleep.

Weekend Sleep Tip #7

If you have planned a coffee date over the weekend, start it early. You need to wrap it up at least 6 hours before bedtime. Caffeinated beverages are known to interfere with your sleep quality.

Weekend Sleep Tip #8

If your job demands you to work outside the usual 9-6 shift, maintain it over the weekend too. Even if you break it on Saturday, catch up with your weekday pattern on Sunday to maintain the flow.

Weekend Sleep Tip #9

If you have trouble falling asleep, taking a hot shower might just do the trick for you. It adjusts your body temperature preparing you well for bed time.

Weekend Sleep Tip #10

Listening to soothing music just before dozing off can help you fall asleep faster. Instrumental music could be a better option. It will trigger your sleep hormones and lull you to sleep.