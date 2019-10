Heart is the most important organ of our body. For its non-stop work, heart needs special care and attention. Garlic a herb, is used by humans for thousands of years. To make the comprehension of garlic’s role in maintaining heart health easier, Amanda McQuade Crawford, Rh(AHG) National Institute of Medical Herbalists, UK, explains why garlic should be a part of our daily diet. Garlic has the same effect on lowering the levels of bad cholesterol that certain drugs have but without side-effects. The expert here shows how to make a natural remedy with garlic and natural sugar ingredient, honey that will help keep the heart health under check. Garlic restores the elasticity of arteries and save heart from damage due to free oxygen radicals. High in sulphur content, it also helps to prevent blockage in arteries. Soaking garlic in honey brings out the efficacy of its sulphur content that body can easily digest. This, therefore, helps in preventing the chances of blood clots in the arteries.