It is easy to spot your child’s runny nose or skin rashes but when comes to ear infection, the signs are limited. Even if you spot the issue, most parents don’t know how to manage an ear infection at home. Children below the age of 3 are more susceptible to this due to their weak immune system. However, paediatric chiropractors are of the opinion that there are some home remedies that can help in easing the symptoms of your child’s ear infection. They are a better option than the usual antibiotics that are conventionally used to cure ear infections. Just like antibiotics, simple and easily available kitchen companions like garlic and salt can boost your baby’s immune function. They have antibacterial,antiviral, and anti-fungal properties, which help in fighting an ear infection. Your little one won’t like the taste of garlic. So, to help her reap reap the benefits of this natural remedy, you can place a garlic clove on the skin of your little one. Heated salt can also be a potential cure for the painful symptoms of an ear infection. Watch this video to know how.