The coronavirus is spreading all around the world. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the virus has claimed nearly 32 lives it has affected more than 1200 people in India so far. Unfortunately, no medicine or vaccine has yet been developed to protect us against this virus. However, pharma companies and research bodies all over the world are in the process of finding one soon. Dr. Amitabh Parti, HOD and Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Healthcare, is hopeful that we can expect good news on this front within the next four to six months. “It is heartening to know that nearly more than 35 companies are on the job of creating this magnificent tool of a vaccine against COVID-19. Out of these 35 companies, four have already reached the stage of animal trials. The good news is that one of the companies based out of Boston has currently reached the stage of human trials…”

While immunization against coronavirus is underway, one must remember that people with compromised immunity are more likely to catch the infection. Probably, that’s the reason behind so many senior citizens falling prey to this virus. Also, HIV patients are at a very high risk of catching COVID-19 infection. Apart from maintaining physical distance, staying in quarantine and keeping our hands clean, we need to make sure that out body’s defence mechanism is functioning to its full potential. This will reduce our coronavirus risk for sure. Foods play a crucial role in strengthening your immune cells. Dr. Parti says that vitamin C can be your only refuge while it comes to promoting immunity against a viral ailment. “All foods rich in vitamin C would probably be the closest form of protection that we can offer you for all viral diseases.”