Foods that will help you through your chemotherapy sessions | TheHealthSite.com

Chemotherapy is part of the standard treatment regimen for almost all cancer patients. However, this crucial therapy comes with a host of side effects like diarrhoea, constipation, dry mouth, so on and so forth. Here are some foods that will help you ease through the symptoms of chemotherapy and allow your body to respond better to this treatment.

Liquid food: One of the common side effects of chemotherapy is dryness of mouth. This makes it tough for the patients to swallow solids. So liquids like low-fat milk or gravy-based light foods are recommended for patients undergoing this treatment.

Bananas: Diarrhoea is a common side effect of chemotherapy. It may lead to dehydration, a condition characterised by electrolyte imbalance. Potassium is an essential electrolyte that your body needs and banana is rich in this mineral.

Plain rice: As mentioned already, diarrhoea is a common side effect of chemotherapy. During a bout of this gut disorder, your digestive system doesn’t function at its full capacity. So, easily digestible foods like boiled rice will help. Semi-pureed rice will be a better option.

Fibre-rich foods: There are times when the outcome of chemotherapy can be the opposite of diarrhoea: Constipation. In such a case, foods rich in fibre, such as dried fruits, whole grain breads, etc. are good options.

Ginger candy: Chemotherapy often leads to nausea. Chewing on ginger candies or having a few drops lemon before eating can relieve the patients from this queasy feeling.

Pureed foods: Mouth sores are the other common side effects of chemotherapy. Pureed fruits, vegetables and rice will be easier for a patient experiencing this side effect.

Orange juice: Drinking orange juice or lemonade can prevent dry mouth caused by a chemotherapy session. The tartness in these liquids stimulates the salivary glands which help in producing more saliva. However, avoid giving these liquids if the patient has a sore mouth.

Onions and garlic: A healthy diet for cancer patients must include onions or garlic. These vegetables are high in antioxidants that boost the immune system. A strong defence mechanism will help a cancer patient respond better to chemotherapy.

Energy-boosting foods: Chemotherapy often weakens and drains the patients. To revive your energy, you need to load up on foods like yogurt, cottage cheese, milkshakes and smoothies nuts, etc.

Selenium-rich food: Selenium is a mineral rich in antioxidants. Research reveals that foods rich in selenium act as remedies against several chemotherapy side effects. Brown rice, brazil nuts, fish, cottage cheese, eggs, etc. are rich in Selenium.