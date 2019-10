This World Mental Health Day, take an oath to gain a perspective over your mental health. No, it’s not a taboo and yes, it’s supremely important. As we aim to spread awareness regarding healthy mind, make sure you stand up and move away from everything that’s hurting your mental peace. To talk about the severity of the issue, Dr. Keith DeOrio, D.HOM from the US, talks about a holistic perspective towards depression. He very simply breaks down the reasons that can impact the mental health and why it’s important to give attention. Pills can make symptoms better on surface but depression requires more insightful intervention to get back to the normal self. If you find yourself suffering from depression, it’s time for you to stand up and fight it. Seek help and talk about it. Supporting this, Dr. Keith also recommends some of the natural ways to treat depression. He believes that one can be truly relieved from depression and its symptoms if the body is healed from within. Learn more about the disorder and alternate ways to deal with it.