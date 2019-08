Romaine lettuce is a type of green vegetable that is known to have impressive benefits. Here we tell you about them.

Helps in detoxification of your body

Romaine lettuce is a good source of antioxidants like vitamin A and vitamin C. This helps it in flushing out the harmful chemicals from the body. Also, they help in preventing any radical damage. Its regular intake can reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.

Prevents bone loss

Romaine lettuce contains vitamin K. This vitamin is known as the bone-building one. Having Romaine lettuce regularly can boost bone density. This can also prevent osteoporosis.

Improves your heart health

It contains folate, which is also known as folic acid. It helps in the conversion of homocysteine and thus preventing plaque accumulation. Romaine lettuce also contains vitamin A and C. These vitamins help in keeping arteries strong.

Keeps your eyesight good

Nutrients like vitamin A, C, and carotenoids are present in romaine lettuce. They help in protecting against eye disorders. Deficiency of these nutrients are known to cause glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts etc.

Treats skin problems

Vitamin A present in romaine lettuce helps in improving skin health. Various studies have shown that its deficiency can result in poor complexion. Also, this green vegetable contains vitamin C. This helps in building collagen. This important for healthy skin and preventing loss of elasticity. Also, this vegetable has low glycemic index. This means, it can help treat acne.

Improves immunity

Romaine lettuce has two immune boosters namely vitamin A and C. Vitamin A helps in regulating genes associated with autoimmune symptoms. Vitamin C is known to protect your immune system by reducing inflammation and helping in improving digestive health.

Helps in fighting against cancer

Chlorophyll pigment present in romaine lettuce can prevent colon and liver cancers. This vegetable contains antioxidants that decrease risks of developing DNA damage, major factor for cancer.

Helps in weight loss

This green vegetable has almost zero carbohydrates. It is also low in calories, sugar, and fats. This is why romaine lettuce is considered perfect for weight loss.

Helps in digestion

It contains water and minerals that help in making digestion easy. Also, it contains fiber that improves your digestion and flush out toxins from the body.

Promotes healthy pregnancy

Romaine lettuce contains folate, which is associated with healthy pregnancy. It helps in preventing various birth defects.