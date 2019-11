Cardiovascular exercises are a crucial part of almost every fitness regimen. These workouts involve large muscle groups and escalate your heart rate and respiration. Cardio workouts improve your endurance, and the capacity to perform any tough task for long. That’s why they are also known as endurance workouts. Apart from this, there are many other health benefits of this exercise regimen including improved heart health, revved up metabolism, restored hormonal balance, longevity, better control over blood sugar levels and weight loss.

According to a study published in 2018, in JAMA journal, 150 minutes of cardio exercise per week reduces health risks and could contribute to weight loss as well. The best thing about these workouts is they hardly require an equipment and you don’t actually need to hit a gym to do them. You can perform them in the comfort of your home at your convenient time. The classic examples of cardio workouts are walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. However, there are other fun workouts too workouts too that you can do at home. Watch this video to see how to do easy-to-do cardio workouts. It includes workouts such as arm swing, torso twist, front kicks, butt kicks, jumping jacks, squat jacks and many more.