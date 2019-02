Majority of the pregnant women know about the dos and don’ts of their diet during pregnancy. But when it comes to drinks and beverages, they are confused about about what is good or bad for their and baby’s health. Drinks which are otherwise considered healthy, may not be so during the gestational period. So, it is advised that you consult It is your doctor before sipping on a drink. You should avoid Soft drinks, alcohol, green tea, iced tea, wheatgrass juice, unpasturized milk and diet soda completely during pregnancy.