Does it pain while you pee? Here are 6 natural remedies | TheHealthSite.com

Painful urination, also known as dysuria is a term that describes discomfort during urination. This problem is quite common these days and may originate in your urethra, bladder, or perineum. Though, it is considered as a common sign of urinary tract infection, painful urination can be caused by a plethora of reasons like inflammation in the urinary tract and bacterial infection. Some of the other reasons behind this problem include sexually transmitted infection, prostate infection, kidney stones, ovarian cysts, interstitial cystitis, chemical sensitivity, vaginal infection, bladder cancer, some medications etc. According to various studies, women are more vulnerable to develop urinary tract infections than men. The reason behind this is that the urethra is shorter in women than it is in men. A shorter urethra means that bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to reach the bladder. Treatment of painful urination depends on its cause. There are various medications available that can help you get relief from this symptom. But, nothing can be safe then trying home remedies. They come with no side-effects. Therefore, here we help you with certain effective home remedies that can help get rid of this pain. Watch the video to know about them.