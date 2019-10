Do you have trouble breathing even if you live in a healthy and smoke-free environment? If yes, then you should try dry salt therapy. Dry salt therapy or Halotherapy, is an alternate healthcare treatment which involves breathing salty air. According to Gary Patrick, a halotherapy expert, it is a way to detoxify the body by inhaling dry salts and having them on the skin.

In this therapy, the pure salt granules are grounded and dispersed in the air by a machine called halo-generator. Salt air fills the room that you are in and all you need to do is to breathe. According to the expert, benefits of halotherphy include treating respiratory conditions, such as asthma, chronic bronchitis, and allergies. It also helps in easing ill effects of smoking, such as a shortness of breath, cough, and wheezing. Dry salt therapy also helps in treating skin conditions, such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis, and curing depression and anxiety.

On the other hand, the expert does believe that though Halotherapy can be perceived as a relaxing spa treatment, there’s little to no evidence that suggests how well it works. There are few researches published in National Institute of Health,( NIH) USA that indicate its efficacy in treating respiratory problems and depression.