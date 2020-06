When it comes to dips, most of us usually prefer to shop it from the local departmental store rather than prepping it at home. However, they come with a lot of harmful preservatives. So, why not try making dips at home. Hummus can be one of the tastiest and healthiest options for dip. This Mediterranean spread, made from chickpeas, sesame seeds, lemon, and spices is power-packed with nutrients and has been linked to many health benefits including weight loss. Hummus is a great source of plant-based protein which makes it an excellent option for vegetarians and vegans. Having enough protein is essential for optimal growth, recovery and immune function. A hummus dip also includes iron, folate, phosphorus and vitamin Bs, essential nutrients that you need to have every day. This quick video shares an easy recipe and tells you about a few simple tricks to prepare a creamy and smooth hummus dip. Try using fresh garlic in this dip as it adds a little spice and zest. However, you can also experiment with roasted garlic. When it comes to choosing your oil, olive oil can be a good choice as it goes well with the texture of hummus. Hummus is usually served with pita bread, but you can also have it with bread as a spread or pair it with vegetables. Smart tip: Add fresh lemon juice to your hummus recipe as the bottled one does not taste nearly as good. Also Read - Try this healthy pancake recipe for your breakfast