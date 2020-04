The COVID-19 pandemic has not only taken thousands of lives all across the globe, it has changed the way people live. Yes, now we are having to habituate ourselves to isolation, limited resources, so on and so forth. All these take a toll on our mental health, making this time even more challenging for people who have to fight depression, phobias and OCD. In this video, Dr. Samir Parikh, HOD and Director, Mental Health, Fortis Healthcare tells you how to stay strong amidst the coronavirus outbreak if you are suffering from mental health issues.

“For people who are suffering from depression, OCD and various kinds of phobias or any other problem, I think the right thing for them to understand is that they need to continue with their compliance. Stay connected with your doctor or your counsellor or therapist,” says Dr. Parikh. He also suggests that if a person with psychological challenges feels even the slightest of negativity or trepidation during this period of isolation he should immediately connect with somebody. “Throughout this course, make sure you continue with your routine life and work, stay connected with your family and friends, and do not allow the stress levels to go up,” he adds.

In fact, the period of quarantine is stressful for all of us in varying degrees. According to Dr. Parikh, the first step towards stress management is to accept the anxiety because it is real. “Accept the fact that all this is going to go away soon. Stay positive. Stay connected with family and friends, pick up a hobby, do a physical activity,” adds Dr. Parikh. Some of his other tips on stress management include practising hobby and using social media positively among others.

