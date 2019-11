Pneumonia is one of the leading killers of children under the age of five. Not only that, it also affects elders with mild to severe symptoms. It’s most commonly found in developing countries among poverty-stricken sectors due to improper nutrition and unhealthy living environment. Another reason why these countries are unable to manage this infection is because of the confusion between bronchitis and pneumonia. These two lung conditions have almost the symptoms but affect body differently. However, to get the right treatment, it’s important to understand the difference between the two.

The biggest difference between bronchitis and pneumonia is how they affect the airways. While bronchitis means inflammation in the airways, pneumonia is a lung infection. Here are some more details on the same. Dr. Howard Goldberg and Dr Steven Rosenblatt, from the US, explain the most common doubt that people have regarding the lung health. Both individually talk about each condition, symptoms and their aggravation.

Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. These pathogens usually enter our lung, due to coughing or sneezing of another person or when bacteria or viruses present in the nose enter lungs. Bronchitis refers to inflammation of the bronchial tubes, which are situated in the airways, in order to provide air to lungs. Factors responsible for this condition range from viral to environmental.