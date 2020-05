Also Read - Banana, almond and date smoothie: Make this summer drink in minutes

Warm and crispy as it is, beetroot is a good source of vitamins and minerals, such as folate, manganese, potassium, iron, and especially vitamin C. This amazingly tinted vegetable has been associated with numerous health benefits, including improved blood flow and lower blood. Many of these benefits are due to its high volume of inorganic nitrates. But one of the most crucial advantages of including beetroot in your meals is, it boosts your immunity, thanks to its high reserve of vitamin C. It is delicious even when raw but more this root is frequently cooked or pickled. In the recipe that we have shared, beetroot has been paired with pear. Also Read - Watch this video to fall in love with eggs all over again

Pears are mild and sweet fruits with a very high fibre content. They are also rich in of antioxidants, including vitamins C and K, and copper. They offer you a full package of cholesterol free and immunity building nutrients. This is what makes these fruits an ideal option to be cooked with beets. Also Read - Want to let go of your stress? Spare just 10 minutes to watch this video

In this video, chef Jason DeSouza advises you to pair this dish with rotis, a bowl of lentil or daal on the side, red rice and sambar. Though pear and beetroot make for a classic combination, you can also use orange rind and use slight orange wedges. If you are making this dish with orange rind, you have to increase the amount of red and green chilli to balance out the flavours, suggests the chef. For the preparation of the dish, the chef has used cold pressed coconut oil. However, this can be substituted by smoked or cold pressed sesame oil. Use white and black sesame for garnishing if you’re using this oil.