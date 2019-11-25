The goodness of cucumbers isn’t restricted to health only, usually used in salads and appetizers, it has many beauty benefits too.

Beauty and nutrition experts have vouched for the health and skin benefits that cucumbers offer. Have you ever wondered why? Part of the gourd family, cucumber is comprised of 95 per cent water, and 5 per cent nutrients such as vitamins K and C. Filled with manganese and beta-carotene (a plant-based pigment), cucumbers boost our digestive system. High water content in them helps keep dehydration at bay. However, the goodness of cucumbers isn’t restricted to health only. Generally used in salads and appetizers, they have many beauty benefits too. From moisturizing your skin to fighting off puffy eyes, here are the ways cucumbers may act as your perfect anti-ageing agent.

Lightens sunburn patches

Cucumber is a natural bleaching agent that helps in removing tan line and sunburn scars. It hydrates dull skin due to its water content and restores the natural complexion of your skin.

Rejuvenates your skin and puffy eyes

This is the reason why your beauty parlour lady keeps slices of cucumber on your eyelids. Its cooling properties, high water content, along with the presence of silica (silicon oxide) and antioxidants make this vegetable ideal for skin rejuvenation. It controls puffiness under the eyes by controlling water retention in the body. It can be mixed with other complementing ingredients like curd for creating fa ace mask.

Slows down ageing

Wrinkles and loose skin are the two most popular indicators of ageing. Cucumber, which contains manganese and potassium, helps tighten the skin, and reverse the effect of fine lines, wrinkles and dull skin.

Reduces the chances of acne

High quantity of antioxidants present in cucumbers reduces inflammation on the skin. This lightens the skin and unblocks clogged pores. Water content in cucumber have been linked with helping your skin get rid of oil and acne. Acne is a pimple triggered by excessive oil or bacteria in the skin pores.

Makes your skin glow

Cucumber juice is a natural toner and has astringent properties. Alongside cleaning it, cucumber also helps in giving it a shape and glow.