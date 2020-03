You don’t always have to put in a lot of hard work to stay beautiful. Sometimes, a little effort goes a long way. Of course, the market today is flooded with beauty products all of which promises a radiant, glowing and younger looking skin. But, using these products will make little different if you don’t get rid of your dead skin cells first. This is where exfoliation comes in. This is nothing by a deep cleansing procedure. You may be using a cleanser as part of your beauty routine. This helps you to get rid of only the makeup, oil and pollutants that stick to your face. But with an exfoliate, your cleansing routine take on a whole new meaning. This is an essential part of your beauty routine. But unfortunately, many people make the mistake of ignoring it. And, the result if dull, sallow skin.

Benefits of exfoliation

When you exfoliate, you also scrub away the dead skin cells that clog your pores and give you dull and unhealthy skin. It makes your skin smooth and radiant. Moreover, with the removal of dead skin cells, your pores open up. When you apply, your creams and serums, your skin will easily soak them up as a result. This gives you a younger looking skin.

Choosing an exfoliator

Once you have made up your mind, you need to get yourself an exfoliator. There are two types in the market. Physical and chemical. They are both good in their own way. The former will help you to remove the dead cells with visible scrubbing agents. These mainly contain finely ground grains or nuts. You have to rub them on your skin after wetting it to remove the dead skin cells. After rubbing for some time, you need to rinse it off. This boosts circulation and makes your skin glow.

Chemical exfoliates dissolve the dead skin cells. It usually involves the use of acids like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs). Use of chemical exfoliators will not only make your skin soft and smooth but it will help you deal with hyperpigmentation and fade away fine lines and wrinkles. You just have to spray it on. There is no rinsing required.

Things to keep in mind

If you have any skin condition, consult a doctor before exfoliating. Avoid doing this too frequently because it can be harsh on your skin. This is especially true for people with dry skin. If you feel any burning or stinging sensation, stop. Avoid the chemical exfoliators if you have sensitive skin.