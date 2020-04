Also Read - This video will guide you through three exercises to boost your heart health

Summer is here and watermelon sorbet could be a perfect dessert to beat the heat. Not just it will help you cool down but benefit your body in many ways. watermelon (popularly called tarbuj) is 92% water, which makes it the most refreshing, hydrating and cooling fruit one can relish in summer. It is also packed with plenty of nutrients that makes it extremely healthy. Also Read - Stress comes with unpredictable signs too: This meditation video will make you calmer

Studies suggest that watermelon can help reduce blood cholesterol levels and prevent development and progression of atherosclerosis that causes heart disease. Watermelon is a rich source of potassium that helps regulate hypertension, which is also linked to increased risk of heart disease. It is a natural detoxifying agent which can help keep your kidney healthy. Also Read - Watch this video to make a glass of lip-smacking peanut butter smoothie

Watermelon is also an immune boosting food. It contains a host of vitamins — vitamin B6,B1 and C and minerals like manganese that are crucial for your immune system. If you’re on a weight loss journey, you should include watermelon in your diet. As it contains high amount of water and dietary fibre, eating watermelon can help kill hunger pangs and stay on track of your weight loss plan. In addition, the fruit is extremely low in calories (30 calories for a 100g serving). What’s more watermelon can keep you eyes healthy, your brain sharper, and prevent cancer. You can have this fruit in many ways. Cut it and have it or make juice out of it. But you would love the watermelon sorbet the most. Eager to try now? This video will guide you on how to make it. So, enjoy your refreshing treat!