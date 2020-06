Have you tried a Mug Cake yet? If not, then you are surely missing out on something genuinely yummy. Well, it’s healthy too. This cake should definitely make it to the list of banana lovers. Loaded with the nutritional benefits of milk and bananas, this quick and easy-to-make sweet treat can high on health quotient if you make it at home. The homemade version of Banana Mug Cake will be a much better alternative to the commercially available over-processed ones. So, give it a shot as you spend time at home amidst the lockdown. It’s worth it. We bet, you won’t be able to resist the yummy yet healthy combination of bananas, dark chocolate and milk? Also Read - Whip up a bowl of healthy Dal Makhani with almond paste

Each banana has about 105 calories and consists of water and carbs. However, this summer fruit is low on protein and fat which makes it a great weight loss ingredient. Components like pectin and resistant starch present in banana may help in regulating your blood sugar levels after meals and reduce appetite by slowing down digestion. Milk, another chief ingredient of our Banana Mug Cake recipe, provides you with balanced nutrition and helps strengthen your bones and teeth. The other ingredients used for it include honey and dark chocolate. Both come with a lot of antioxidants and a plethora of health benefits. Also Read - Drinks for weight loss--Can honey and lemon water help?

Moreover, dark chocolate contains a decent amount of soluble fibre and is loaded with essential minerals like iron, magnesium, copper, and manganese. Also Read - Oatmeal Rawa Dosa: The yummy South Indian recipe that will fuel your weight-loss goals

Our 1-minute video shows you how to make healthy Banana Mug Cakes in very short time with minimal ingredients. Bonus: This dessert does not require eggs, making it a great option for vegetarians.