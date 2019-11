Everything around us is a breeding ground for germs. Specially, at workplaces, the risk of working with germs all around you is higher. The keyboard you type with, mouse you constantly keep clicking on, chairs and tables, all are more sceptic to a germ attack then any other thing. It’s because these things have more than one user in office. It’s usual for anyone to get paranoid of these microbiomes affecting the health. That’s why it’s essential to know the advantages of Aromatherapy. Aromatherapy is one of the safest ways to clean your surroundings for there are no chemicals involved. To show how you can use the effectiveness of aromatherapy at home, Aromatherapy expert, Noelle Katai, explains how the method to make DIY disinfectant. She’s uses three essential oils—Lime, pine and eucalyptus. These are oils are easily available in market. The method is simple and yet so effective. She also explains that this DIY disinfectant can be used as air freshener for better fragrance around. She suggest keeping a bottle handy in office where you might need it the most.