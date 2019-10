Do you know aroma therapy can help you in your work out? Especially if you are interested in increasing your flexibility and endurance. Aromatherapy is the process where essential oils, that are often derived from plant extracts, help in improving body and mind functionality of an individual. According to our expert, Noelle Katai, Aroma therapy is more than just massages. It can energise an individual for his exercise session and can help in muscle relaxation afterwards. Scent used in aroma therapy are derived from essential oil, which helps reduce stress from the person’s mind and increase the speed of muscle recovery.

Aroma therapy is a blend of massages and warm bath, which not only relaxes body, but also helps in maintaining good hydration level. Injury is the workout enemy. You cannot lift weights if your muscles are weak. This could happen due to extensive workload or an external force causing an injury. According to the expert, applying essential oil over affected area or sore muscle could help ease muscular pain. Now that you know the benefits of aroma therapy, try including it in your pre- or post-workout routine.