Do you feel angry all the time? Do little things that don’t work in your favour set you off? Some people break things to express their anger and some shut themselves completely. But if you feel angry, don’t lash out on people or break objects, try anger aerobics instead. Drawn from various other expressive therapy techniques like yoga and meditation, anger aerobics can help control anger and manage it without you harming people or yourself.

Yelling at people to vent not only damages relationships but also impacts health adversely. Yes, you read it right! According to experts, Lisa and Pico Tood, anger is linked with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases like heart attack. It can lead to high blood pressure and tightening of blood vessels. As a result, there is a formation of blood clots causing heart attack. We understand that it is not always easy to let go of the anger. But by practising the exercises suggested by the expert, you can manage it positively and prevent its negative consequences. These exercise can also help to reduce blood pressure levels and keep stress at bay.