The off-duty, "no makeup" makeup look is all the rage now! While bold brows, winged eyeliner and full coverage foundation make you look stunning, it is the "No-makeup" makeup look that gives you a natural glow without looking too much. It is all about the bare minimum that focuses more on how well you apply your makeup than the number of products you use to create a look. Think soft base blended in so well into the skin that it looks effortless!

This look is all about glowing, natural skin that doesn't look made up. But "no- makeup" might feel like an easy 2-step makeup, but it's not. You make your makeup look effortless, you need to blend the products into the skin that not only feels light on the face but gives you fresh, glowy skin. Watch the video for a step-by-step guide to achieve a flawless, no-makeup makeup look.