Regular exercise is a must if you wish to stay fit and healthy. There is no alternative to it. You see the benefits immediately after starting any exercise routine. But how do you start? It is easier said than done. You have made up your mind and determination is there. But most people tend to procrastinate and delay the inevitable. But when you really get down to it, you may feel lazy and give up after a few days. No doubt, it takes a lot of discipline and determination to exercise regularly. Our fitness expert and yoga trainer, Hina Kumari, shows you the way forward in this video. Watch the video to know the beginner’s exercises that will put you on the right track.