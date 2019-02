Acne is a common skin infection which is a result of increased production of hormone testosterone in both male and females. Also, excess secretion of sebum (an oily liquid that protects your skin from drying) can also lead to acne breakout. Apart from these, things which you do on a daily basis such as consuming junk food, touching your hands to your face, not washing your face often and taking too much stress can be the reason behind your acne.