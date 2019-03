Have you been not interested in sex for few days? You try to get closer to the partner, but he somehow turns you off again? Low libido is the reason behind a sluggish sex life in most couples. Well, there can be plethora of reasons behind your low sex drive. Everyone wants to have fun inside those closed doors, however, low or no sex drive can make it difficult for you. If you are looking for ways to improve it, you need to firstly know the factors that are slowly killing your sexual desires.