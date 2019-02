Pregnancy is a period where you gain significant amount of weigth and your body takes time to readjust the balance as the weight increases primarily in one place. It can make you feel exhausted and doing your everyday household chores can become a big problem for you. During pregnancy, you should avoid chores such as lifting heavy grocery bags, mopping the floor, vaccuming, cleaning the fan or cleaning a oven or toilet can be dangerous for you and your baby as these activities can put strain on your back and even expose you against chemicals which can trigger an allergic reaction.