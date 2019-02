It is said that you should be comfortable in your own skin. However, nobody wants to look aged then his/her age and be comfortable with it. Ageing is an inevitable process but that doesn’t mean that you cannot delay the signs to appear. These days, due to various environmental problems and lifestyle changes, skin problems generally tend to get worse. Luckily, there are certain simple ways that can help you maintain a younger looking skin by slowing down the ageing process. Many of these measures will fit into your normal skincare routine while others won’t cost you a cent.