Pregnancy is a very delicate time for any woman. During this time, you should be cautious of, or avoid various things to ensure you own and your baby’s well-being. It is understandable that being a first-time mom, you are unsure about dos and don’ts of pregnancy. However, before your little bundle of joy arrives, you have to be extra aware about being in a healthy environment and stay away from negativity. Here we bring a list of things that must be avoided for a safer pregnancy.