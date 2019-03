Kidneys are two bean-shaped organs located against the back muscles in the upper abdominal area. Their basic function is to flush out extra wastes and fluid out of your blood and make urine. Suffering from kidney disease means your kidneys are damaged and cannot perform the required function properly. Usually, diabetes and hypertension are considered as the two major risk factors for kidney disease. The condition prevails with certain symptoms that you must know about, in order to keep your chance of getting kidney disease at bay. Watch this video to know about those symptoms.