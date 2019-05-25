6 surprising symptoms of a heat stroke | TheHealthSite.com

Heat stroke is a common summer phenomenon, especially in the northern part of India. It is a condition where the body temperature rises to 105°F. While 104°F is a clear indication of danger, a temperature reading of 107°F can be fatal or lead to severe organ damage. Heat stroke is caused by long exposure to abnormally high temperatures accompanied by dehydration. The common symptoms include nausea, seizure, loss of consciousness and disorientation. However, this summer condition can have some unusual symptoms that can go unnoticed. We help you spot them. A heat stroke can become a medical emergency if not managed on time.

Muscle cramp: This is one of the earliest symptoms of a heat stroke. You may experience pain particularly in legs, arms or abdomen when out in high heat. This happens because the sodium level in your body decreases due to sweat.

Trouble walking: A heat stroke can disturb your nervous system. This results in lack of coordination and balance while walking. You might also have trouble formulating proper sentences.

Profuse sweating: A common symptom of heat stroke is when you stop sweating. But, there are time when you start sweating profusely. This is because your body is failing while still trying to maintain its internal core temperature.

Redness of skin: When exposed to heat, the body directs the blood flow towards the skin to cool it down. This makes the skin appear red. Your skin might also feel too dry or clammy depending on the type of heat stroke.

Increased heart rate: When exposed to heat, your heart pumps harder and faster resulting in increased heart rate. This happens to make sure your body’s cooling systems are working. Increased heart rate could lead to trouble breathing.

Swelling: If you are not used to working in hot conditions, you might experience numbness along with other symptoms. This results in swelling, particularly of your feet and fingers making them numb.