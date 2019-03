Do you know that your skin is the victim of your poor lifestyle choices? Yes, that’s true. A healthy skin reflects how healthy you are on the inside. The foods you eat and the way you live decide how your skin will look. Your skin needs a boost from within to look fresh and glowing. The best way to rejuvenate your skin is by consuming fruits and vegetables. Watch this video to know about some fruits and vegetables that can feed your skin with vital nutrients and make it glow.