Lack of sodium inside your body can cause osteoporosis, arthritis, nervous problems, bacterial infections, fatigue, memory loss and even kidney stones. All of these health conditions can cause severe damage to your body and hence it is important for you to keep a check on your sodium intake every day. According to the experts, your body only requires 180 mg of sodium per day to work properly. You can include foods such as spinach, beetroot, yogurt, eggs or buttermilk in your diet to meet the daily requirements sodium.