Known as a super-food, coconut oil is rich in healthy saturated fats. From lowering your cholesterol levels to helping in better brain function, coconut oil does it all. According to various studies, adding coconut oil in your daily diet is one of the easiest ways to be healthy. Having antibacterial and anti-fungal properties, it provides cure for various medical problems. Moreover, it plays a vital role in making your skin look beautiful. Watch this video to know the beauty benefits of coconut oil.