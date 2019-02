Your metabolism converts the food into energy. If you do not maintain a healthy lifestyle, it will slow down your metabolism which can lead to calories build up in your body and result in weight gain. On the other hand, higher metabolism is linked with weight loss as it helps you to burn more calories at a rapid pace. Although slow metabolism generally occurs among elderly people, but it can affect young individuals, if they fail to perform exercise, consume too much caffeine, drink less water and do not get enough sleep.