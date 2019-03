Castor oil is basically a vegetable oil with plethora of health benefits. Containing proteins, vitamin E, and omega 6 and 9, castor oil is considered good for skin and hair. Its daily use can solve problems like acne, greying of hair, scalp issues, and hair fall. Moreover, having anti-bacterial properties, it can be used for various medicinal benefits too. This pale-yellow liquid is loaded with antioxidants and most of its benefits derive from its high concentration of unsaturated fatty acids. Watch this video to know some skincare benefits of using castor oil.