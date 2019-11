Also known as the ‘Fountain of Youth’, Five Tibetan Rites belong to an ancient routine of yoga exercises created by the Tibetan lamas. This routine includes five simple exercises that take only 20 minutes to perform. You can strike these poses anywhere. They can be repeated 21 times a day. According to our expert, Heena Bhimani, clinical dietician and yoga instructor, doing these exercises can have physical, mental, and spiritual benefits on the practitioners.

According to the Tibetan school of belief, there are seven energy fields (vortexes) in our body. It is believed that these fields control our endocrine system, glands, organs, ageing process, and other important body functions. The aim of these rites is to work your body’s energy fields. This is similar to the concept of chakras. These exercises can enhance your strength and vitality. Watch this video to know the benefits of these rite and learn how to perform them. However, it is important to note that there is no scientific that backs the benefits of these Five Tibetan Rites. Most of the health benefits mentioned in the video—better circulation, relief from joint pain, reduced anxiety etc.—are based on the reports of the practitioners.