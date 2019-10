An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure! Allergy refers to the abnormal reaction of the immune system towards a foreign substance. According to Amanda Mcquada Crawford, a Herbalist expert, there are five rules that patient suffering from allergies should know to treat his allergies. Start by cutting on dairy products and sugar from your kitchen and replace them with fruits and vegetable. Fruits are rich in bioflavoniods which help in reducing the release of histamine which makes you less susceptible to allergies. The third rule is to cut out food that you think you may be allergic to. Eggs, soy, nuts are the most common food sources of allergies in the world.

If you have a doubt that you might be allergic to more than than one food item, it is better to eliminate them from your diet. Another important rule of allergy management is increasing your water intake. Water is a universal solvent which helps in removal of unwanted compounds from the body. The last rule is to increase your magnesium intake. Allergies can cause deficiency of magnesium in the body. Foods such as beans, whole grains, buckwheat and rice are good sources of magnesium.