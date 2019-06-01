11 incredible benefits of rosemary oil you didn’t know about | TheHealthSite.com

Rosemary is a herb that has been used since the ancient times to prevent and treat many health conditions. It belongs to the mint family of Lamiaceae and can be found in Asia and the Mediterranean regions. Rosemary oil has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and anti-fungal properties that help in circulation, digestion, etc. Here, we share 11 surprising benefits of this essential oil.

Perk up your immunity: Rosemary oil has myrcene, a chemical that acts as an antioxidant. This helps in reducing the risk of cell damage and other diseases or infections. That’s how, inhaling rosemary oil can boost your immunity.

Improves digestion: Rosemary oil improves your gastric acid secretion and the volume of bile produced by the liver. These are important for digestion. Rubbing rosemary oil on your stomach and the bottom of your feet will help.

Increases blood circulation: Applying rosemary oil on your body improves the blood circulation. It can help if you are suffering from any condition that leads to blood clotting.

Eases muscle and joint pains: Rosemary oil contains anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties. It can be used to decrease muscle and joint pains. It also helps to reduce the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

Cures headaches: This oil has pain relieving properties. Rubbing a few drops of it on your palms and cupping them on your nose and mouth can cure headaches.

Brings down stress: Stress is induced by the excessive secretion of cortisol hormone. Smelling rosemary oil can reduce the level of cortisol in your saliva.

Gives you a better oral health: Rosemary oil has anti-bacterial properties. This helps to fight cavities, gingivitis and plaque build-up. Half teaspoon of rosemary oil mixed with water works as a great mouthwash.

Helps you smell better: Myrcene, present in rosemary oil, is the source of its fragrance. Rosemary oil is used in many cosmetic products like perfumes and bath products.

Boosts skin health: Rosemary oil helps to reduce the inflammation caused by acne. It also reduces under eye puffiness and improve circulation. This gives you a glowing skin.

Works as a mosquito repellant: Rosemary oil contains limonene and camphor. These components help in getting rid of mosquitoes and other insects.

Makes you sharper: In ancient Greece and Rome, this oil was used to strengthen memory. It helps to prevent the breakdown of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for thinking, memory and concentration.